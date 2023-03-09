India v Australia Tests - Men

Aussies bat first after bizarre pre-match extravaganza

A political summit between India and Australia's prime ministers threatened to turn the fourth Test into a sideshow on opening morning in Ahmedabad as Australia stick with an unchanged XI

Louis Cameron at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

9 March 2023, 02:33 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

