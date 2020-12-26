Vodafone Test Series v India

Aussies unchanged, batting first in Boxing Day Test

Australia stick with the same XI while India make four changes as they look to turn around their fortunes in the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

26 December 2020, 10:00 AM AEST

