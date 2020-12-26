Aussies unchanged, batting first in Boxing Day Test

Session 1: 10.30am - 12.30pm | Session 2: 1.10pm - 3.10pm | Session 3: 3.30pm - 5.30pm (all times AEDT)

The second Vodafone Test between Australia and India is being broadcast live in Australia on Channel 7 & Fox Cricket and also online on Kayo Sports, ABC Grandstand and SEN via cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Australia will bat first in the Boxing Day Test after captain Tim Paine won the toss at the MCG.

With David Warner still injured, Australia will take an unchanged line-up into the second Vodafone Test as they look to go 2-0 up in the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India have made four changes to their XI, including two debutants, following their eight-wicket defeat in the series opener.

The tourists were forced to make a pair of changes with captain Virat Kohli returning home for the birth of his first child, while gun fast bowler Mohammed Shami was ruled out due to injury after he copped a bouncer on the arm during India's batting capitulation in Adelaide.

Opener Prithvi Shaw and gloveman Wriddhiman Saha have both been omitted.

In their place will be top-order batter Shubman Gill and pace bowler Mohammed Siraj to make their Test debut, while familiar faces Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant return to the side.

India not only head to the MCG without superstar skipper Kohli, but also fresh off posting their lowest total in Test history – 36 – in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval.

However Paine is adamant Australia will not be complacent against the tourists, pointing to lessons learned from last year’s Ashes in England, where his team celebrated hard after retaining the urn before dropping the fifth Test and allowing the hosts to level the series two-all.

"The moment we take our foot off the pedal, and think we're going all right (performances can slip)," Paine said on Friday.

"We saw in England in that fifth Test we can come unstuck pretty quickly.

"A huge focus of ours since that fifth Test since the Ashes has been winning after winning.

"But we've been fantastic in how we've prepared for this game.

"We can't pay any attention to mental scars or whatever people are talking about.

"India is a proud cricket country, they're an extremely talented side.

"We know some of the players they're talking about coming in ... if we give them an inch, they'll take a mile."

This is the first time a crowd has been permitted at the MCG since Australia won the Women’s T20 World Cup in front of 86,174 fans on March 8.

COVID19 restrictions mean just 30,000 people can attend on Boxing Day, but Paine said he was simply looking forward to returning to the iconic stadium.

"Seeing the MCG sometimes with 30,000 in it you're a bit disappointed when you turn up," he said.

"To have 30,000 fans there is certainly better than not playing the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, so everyone's excited."

There was a late change to the match officials for the second Test, with on-field umpire Rod Tucker withdrawing following the passing of his mother and replaced by Bruce Oxenford.

Australia XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT