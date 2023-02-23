ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Aussies opt to bat first for India semi showdown

Australia have two changes for the T20 World Cup semi-final, recalling Jess Jonassen as well as the fit-again Alyssa Healy

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

23 February 2023, 11:41 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

