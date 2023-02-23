Aussies opt to bat first for India semi showdown

Alyssa Healy is back and Australia have made a bold selection call for their T20 World Cup semi-final against India, recalling Jess Jonassen for the blockbuster at Newlands.

Australia are batting first in the eliminator after captain Meg Lanning won the toss.

Left-arm spinner Jonassen comes into the Australia XI in place of leggie Alana King, who misses a match in the green and gold for the first time since her debut in January 2022.

Meanwhile Healy returns after sitting out the final group game against South Africa with quad soreness, replacing Annabel Sutherland.

Jonassen was on the sidelines for Australia’s last three games after being left out in place of Georgia Wareham, but selectors have backed in the experienced campaigner – who has proved clutch in close finals throughout her career – over King, who enjoyed a dream first year at international level but who has get to take a wicket at this tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur has recovered from illness to lead India in the semi-final, but they were forced into making one major change, with pace-bowling allrounder Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of the tournament with a respiratory tract infection.

Her replacement in India’s squad, spin-bowling allrounder Sneh Rana, has been parachuted directly into India’s XI.

India have named a batting heavy line-up, with three changes to the side that defeated Ireland by five runs (DLS) on Monday.

Joining Rana in the inclusions are Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav, replacing Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya.

Lanning's Australians are one step away from making their seventh consecutive T20 World Cup final, but standing in their way is India, the only team to have beaten them in the 20-over format in past 23 months.

That sole defeat, via a Super Over last December, had teenage India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh buoyed with confidence on the eve of the must win clash.

"We can beat Australia … because we did it in the last series in India and we did it before as well," Ghosh said on Wednesday.

India finished runners-up to Australia in the last T20 World Cup and were forced to be content with the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last August.

Lanning denied those results would give Australia a psychological edge, but pointed to her team’s composure under pressure in the biggest matches as crucial.

"Both teams start at the same level tomorrow when we come out and play, what's happened in the past doesn't make a difference," Lanning said.

"We need to come out and play our best cricket and play the way that we want to.

"It's going to be an incredible game, two world-class teams going at it ... and it's about putting out your best performance on the day."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia v India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: England v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)