Warner out, Agar returns for World Cup warm-up

David Warner will sit out of Australia's final T20 World Cup tune-up against India, but Ashton Agar has been included for his first game back from injury.

Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade are all being rested from the official ICC practice match being played in front of an empty Gabba, where captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first on Monday afternoon.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitch Starc, Kane Richardson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Warner still has a stiff neck after landing awkwardly while fielding against England last week but Australia are optimistic the player of the tournament from the last World Cup will be right for their tournament opener against New Zealand on Saturday.

In Warner's absence, Mitch Marsh has been listed to open the batting, one spot above his regular No.3 slot, alongside Finch.

Agar has not played in over six weeks after suffering a side strain. The left-arm spinner has an impeccable bowling record in T20s in Australia but is expected to ride the bench when the tournament gets underway, behind lead spinner Zampa.

The reigning men's T20 world champions have made no secret of being battle-weary given an intense preparation period of matches leading up to the showpiece event and are therefore not expected to treat the clash against a strong Indian outfit as do-or-die.

The match does however shape as an opportunity for out-of-form duo Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell, who have both found runs difficult to come by in recent weeks.

Back-ups Kane Richardson and Josh Inglis (who will take the gloves for the Aussies) will also have a chance to push their cases as fill-ins for expected first-choice starters Hazlewood and Wade.

For India, star keeper Rishabh Pant is sitting out, as is Mohammad Shami after he earned a late call-up following Jasprit Bumrah's tournament-ending back injury.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 17: warm-up match v India, Gabba, 3pm AEDT

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

