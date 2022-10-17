T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches

Warner out, Agar returns for World Cup warm-up

A lingering sore neck keeps David Warner out of Australia’s final hit-out before the T20 World Cup while Ashton Agar returns from a side strain

Louis Cameron at the Gabba

17 October 2022, 02:51 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo