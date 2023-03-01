India v Australia Tests - Men

Aussies plump for three spinners with Green, Starc

Cameron Green and Mitch Starc come into the Australia XI for the first time this series with the visitors again going with three specialist spinners

Louis Cameron at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

1 March 2023, 02:36 PM AEST

