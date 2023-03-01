Aussies plump for three spinners with Green, Starc

Smith on ways to counter Jadeja, Ashwin spin threat

Australia have stuck with three spinners for the third Test against India but have bolstered their pace stocks with the returns of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc for the must-win clash in Indore.

There were just two changes for the Aussies with Green and Starc both back after recovering from finger injuries, with fill-in captain Steve Smith losing the toss to counterpart Rohit Sharma, who elected to bat.

The visitors resisted any further changes after Pat Cummins, who is back in Sydney to care for his ill mother, and David Warner, who has a fractured elbow, both flying home after the second Test in Delhi.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy

Green's return gives the Aussies a fifth bowler, meaning Starc will not be the only paceman in the side. The pair have both been sidelined since the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

India meanwhile have made some big selection calls of their own.

The hosts lost patience with recently-deposed vice-captain KL Rahul amid a rough run of form, with young opener Shubman Gill recalled to partner captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

Mohammed Shami has also been rested, with fellow paceman Umesh Yadav coming in to the XI instead.

Rahul had the VC initials next to his name when India's squad for the first two Tests against Australia was announced last month, but those letters were then gone for the updated squad announcement last week.

The opener has not passed 23 in his past 10 Test innings.

Rohit referred to Rahul's "removal" from the vice-captaincy when speaking to media on match eve, with Gill, the 23-year-old who impressed on his maiden Test campaign in 2020-21, then picked instead on Wednesday.

For the Aussies, Travis Head has remained in the opening position he was promoted to in the second innings of the Delhi Test, with Matthew Renshaw, Warner's concussion substitute in the second Test, overlooked with Green available again.

Starc to play through 'discomfort' in third Test

Murphy, who took record figures of 7-124 on debut in Nagpur, bowled with a side niggle during the second Test but has been passed fit to play here while Kuhnemann has again been preferred over an extra quick.

Australia have played just once before in Indore, a 2017 ODI when Smith was still captain in all formats. Aaron Finch made a century in that match but India won by five wickets.

This Test match was originally scheduled to be played in the Himalayan foothills at the picturesque Dharamsala ground, but rectification works meant a last-minute venue change was required.

'Ready to go': Green eager for third Test

Warm temperatures are expected for the duration of the match in Indore, which has been recognised as India's cleanest city for the past six years.

It comes as some relief to both sides after playing through severe smog in the densely populated Delhi during the second Test.