ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Aussies to bat first in World Test Championship Final

India make massive call to leave No.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin out of their XI as skipper Rohit Sharma elects to bowl first at The Oval

Louis Cameron at The Oval, London

7 June 2023, 07:00 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo