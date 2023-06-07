Aussies to bat first in World Test Championship Final

India have left out the world's top-ranked Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and have elected to bowl first in their World Test Championship Final contest with Australia at The Oval.

An overcast morning in south London prompted captain Rohit Sharma to insert the Aussies, who have sprung no selection surprises for the one-off clash between Test cricket's two top teams.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

"We would have had a bowl as well, but I didn't think it makes too much of a difference," Australia skipper Pat Cummins conceded after he lost the toss.

India have picked four specialist fast bowlers despite the ongoing absence of star paceman Jasprit Bumrah, with Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj backed up by Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Australia selected Scott Boland as their third seamer in the absence of Josh Hazlewood, who is carrying a side niggle but is expected to be available for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston next week.

Travis Head returns to No.5 after he opened in the subcontinent earlier this year, while David Warner is back at the top of the order. The Aussies are fielding an attack of Boland, Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and allrounder Cameron Green.

India's decision to pick allrounder Ravindra Jajdeja, who is listed to bat at six, over Ashwin is consistent with their selection policy on their Test tour of England in 2021 (and 2022, for a make-up Test for one lost to COVID-19).

The spin pair confounded Australia in their 2-1 series win in India earlier this year, but The Oval is not expected to offer slow bowlers anywhere near the kind of assistance. Jadeja's superior batting sees him earn the nod over Ashwin.

"I don't think the pitch will change too much (over the five days)," Rohit said.

"It's always tough (leaving out Ashwin). He's been such a match-winner for us over the last few years. But you've got to do the things that is needed for the team."

How Warner fares in this Test, after the veteran announced his plans to retire next home summer, shapes as a major sub-plot for this Test and the early stages of the Ashes.

The opener averages 26 from 13 Tests in the UK and has never scored a ton there, but has been training strongly.

"Genuinely, this is the best I've seen Davey bat in the nets the last couple days, it's been awesome to watch," his opening partner Usman Khawaja told cricket.com.au last week.

The Australian team is otherwise settled. A strong performance from Boland in his maiden international match in the UK could give selectors a headache for the Ashes when Hazlewood is available again.

These two teams qualified for the final having finishing the two-year WTC cycle on top of the standings. Australia won 11 of their 18 Tests during the two-year cycle, giving them a winning percentage of 66.67, ahead of India on 58.80.

Test cricket has never been played at The Oval in June given it traditionally hosts the final Test of the British summer, but the relevance of that was brushed off by Rohit during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"It's not like it's the first game of the season happening on this ground," said India's skipper, pointing to County Championship matches played at the venue. "We are quite aware of what the conditions are, what is going to happen in the next five days."

World Test Championship Final

June 7-11: Australia v India, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

