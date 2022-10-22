Aussies pick expected XI, bowl first in Cup opener

Kiwis up first as Australia's World Cup defence begins

Captain Aaron Finch's remarkable record at the coin toss has continued, allowing Australia to chase in their World Cup opener against New Zealand at the SCG.

The Sydney skies have cleared for the opening Super 12s match of the first T20 men's tournament being held on Australian soil, where the hosts have sprung no surprise with their selected XI to take on New Zealand.

As expected, Tim David in for Steve Smith is the only change from the XI that Australia fielded in their triumphant final of last year's World Cup in the UAE.

Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Finch has won five of his last six tosses during the lead-in to this tournament, while his luck during last year’s World Cup – he won six of seven – proved telling in the Aussies’ maiden men’s title.

The Kiwis are desperate to end an unfortunate record in Australia, in a rematch of last year’s final held less than 12 months ago in Dubai.

New Zealand have not won a men's game in any format in Australia since 2011 but have a formidable record at ICC events.

They have left out veteran opener Martin Guptill, instead sticking with opening combination Finn Allen and Devon Conway, while they are fielding two specialist spinners in Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

The Black Caps have made four of the last five finals of senior men's ICC events – they lost the deciders of 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, the 2021 T20 event, but won the inaugural World Test Championship final earlier that year.

Speaking to reporters on match eve, Finch denied Australia hold an edge over their trans-Tasman rivals.

"I wouldn’t say that. Their World Cup record over the last five or six World Cups is unbelievable, they are a great side, we a great mix of experience and youth," he said.

"They are led unbelievably well. They have world class players all through their 15. You can never, ever take any team lightly and we’ve seen how close all teams are in this competition, even through the qualifiers."

NZ captain Kane Williamson insisted their poor record down under means little.

"We haven't thought too much about that," said Williamson on Friday. "Obviously a lot of those clashes have been against Australia, a very strong side.

"You come here to world events, and you play a variety of opposition at all different grounds."

Rain has been forecast for Saturday evening in Sydney, which could see a shortened match, but the heavens were clear for the first ball.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v Sri Lanka, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture