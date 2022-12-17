Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Cummins opts to bowl first on green Gabba deck

Australia captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and makes the bold call to bowl first on a green-tinged Gabba wicket under cloudy skies as the top two teams in the World Test Championship begin battle

Louis Cameron at the Gabba

17 December 2022, 11:00 AM AEST

