Cummins opts to bowl first on green Gabba deck

Extended cut: Cummins, Rabada sit down for special Q&A

Session times AEDT: 11.20am-1.20pm | 2pm-4pm | 4.20pm-6.20pm

Pat Cummins became the first Australian captain to win the toss and bowl first in a Gabba Test in more than two decades, making the brave call ahead of the NRMA Insurance series opener against South Africa.

As the Proteas unveiled an imposing five-man bowling attack, Cummins elected to field first on a Brisbane track featuring a healthy coverage of grass.

Steve Waugh was the last Aussie captain to buck the conventional wisdom of batting at the Gabba back in 2000, with his decision vindicated as they knocked over West Indies by an innings and 26 runs.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Cummins will be hoping his bowling attack can repeat what Waugh's was able to that day, having knocked the Windies over for just 82 – the lowest first-innings score recorded at the Gabba.

Nasser Hussain famously bowled first in Brisbane in the 2002-03 Ashes opener and saw his side get walloped by 384 runs in a tone-setting defeat for a series England lost 4-1.

It has been a cautionary tale for captains ever since, but Cummins had no hesitation on Saturday morning.

"It looks like there's a bit of colour in the wicket," said Cummins. "I think it might be a little misleading, the colour, but it feels hard.

"Sometimes at the Gabba it gets better and better, so hopefully it's a good batting wicket later on."

Quicks licking lips at green Gabba surface

While Cummins' call will put South Africa's misfiring top-order immediately into the firing line, his opposite number Dean Elgar said he was going to bat first anyway.

"It does look a little greener than expected but I think it will play better than it looks," said Elgar.

Cummins had confirmed the Australian XI on Friday, with his return from a quad injury at the expense of fellow quick Michael Neser the only change to the side that wrapped up a 2-0 series win over West Indies in Adelaide last week.

South Africa have gone with a four-man pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, along with spinner Keshav Maharaj.

It's a bowling line-up with no shortage of fire-power with the Proteas gunning to become the first team ever to win four consecutive Test series in Australia.

Cummins reveals Starc's new-ball partner for Gabba Test

Australia lost series in 2008-09, 2012-13 and 2016-17, a rare run of defeats on their home turf.

While there is excitement over the South African fast-bowling stocks for this tour, there is concern over the depth of their batting.

Jonty Rhodes and Shaun Pollock told cricket.com.au this week they believe it will be their former side's batting that dictates how competitive they will be against the world's top-ranked Test team.

"The batting I'm really concerned about, because if you go through our list of batters there's just no experience Test-wise," said Rhodes.

How the Aussies plan to combat Kagiso Rabada

Adding to the visitors' challenge is the fact none of their XI have ever played at the Gabba. South Africa have not played a match in any format in Brisbane since 2012.

The majority of their side have never played a Test in Australia, with only Elgar, Rabada, Maharaj and Temba Bavuma having made in from their successful '16-17 tour when they won 2-1.

But Elgar's men will be buoyed by India two summers ago ending Australia's formidable record at the Gabba when they clinched a thrilling final-session victory in 2020-21, having previously been on an unbeaten run dating back to 1988.

pic.twitter.com/XsBePOqpXr The players will today wear black armbands to remember those lost in the tragic events of Queensland's Western Downs this week #AUSvSA December 17, 2022

Australia will wear black arm bands in honour of the police officers who died in Wieambilla this week, with an emotional period of applause and a minute's silence held before play in honour of the victims.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

Dec 17-21: First Test, Gabba, 11.20am AEDT

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Buy #AUSvSA Test tickets here