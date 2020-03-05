Molineux, Kimmince in as South Africa bowl first

Australia will bat first in their T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while Sophie Molineux will play her first match of the tournament in place of the injured Ellyse Perry.

The start of the match was delayed by 20 minutes after heavy rain fell in Sydney throughout Thursday afternoon - forcing the abandonment of the first semi-final between India and England - but no overs had initially been lost.

More rain is expected to hit the SCG throughout the evening, leaving it no surprise when Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk elected to field first.

AUS XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Rachael Haynes, Nic Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt #T20WorldCup March 5, 2020

SA XI: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba #T20WorldCup March 5, 2020

Spin-bowling allrounder Molineux and pace bowler Delissa Kimmince have returned to the Australian XI, with two changes made following Perry’s tournament-ending hamstring injury.

Teenage allrounder Annabel Sutherland has been omitted.

South Africa meanwhile have suffered a major blow with star allrounder Marizanne Kapp ruled out of the match after battling illness throughout the week, with Nadine de Klerk taking her place.

Molineux was kept on the sidelines through the group stage due to a corked thigh but proved her fitness at Wednesday’s training session.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

