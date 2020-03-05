ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Molineux, Kimmince in as South Africa bowl first

Annabel Sutherland and the injured Ellyse Perry make way as Proteas elect to bowl first in rain-hit semi-final

Laura Jolly at the SCG

5 March 2020, 07:06 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

