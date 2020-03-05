ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020
Molineux, Kimmince in as South Africa bowl first
Annabel Sutherland and the injured Ellyse Perry make way as Proteas elect to bowl first in rain-hit semi-final
Laura Jolly at the SCG
5 March 2020, 07:06 PM AEST
Australia will bat first in their T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground, while Sophie Molineux will play her first match of the tournament in place of the injured Ellyse Perry.
The start of the match was delayed by 20 minutes after heavy rain fell in Sydney throughout Thursday afternoon - forcing the abandonment of the first semi-final between India and England - but no overs had initially been lost.
More rain is expected to hit the SCG throughout the evening, leaving it no surprise when Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk elected to field first.
SA XI: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba #T20WorldCup— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 5, 2020
Spin-bowling allrounder Molineux and pace bowler Delissa Kimmince have returned to the Australian XI, with two changes made following Perry’s tournament-ending hamstring injury.
Teenage allrounder Annabel Sutherland has been omitted.
South Africa meanwhile have suffered a major blow with star allrounder Marizanne Kapp ruled out of the match after battling illness throughout the week, with Nadine de Klerk taking her place.
Molineux was kept on the sidelines through the group stage due to a corked thigh but proved her fitness at Wednesday’s training session.
2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup
February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs
February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets
February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs
March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs
March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG
March 8: Final, MCG
For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE
* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network