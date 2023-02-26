Australia batting first in T20 World Cup final

'We're ready to execute': Aussies 'pumped' for final

Australia will bat first in their bid to win an unprecedented sixth T20 World Cup title after captain Meg Lanning won the toss ahead of the final against hosts South Africa at Newlands.

The Aussies have named an unchanged XI from the side that defeated India by five runs in the semi-finals, while South Africa are also fielding the same team that edged England in a thriller on Friday.

It means Australia will go in with four pace options at their disposal in Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath, alongside a strong spin contingent featuring Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris.

Jonassen is playing her 100th T20I for Australia, having won her way back into the XI for the semi-final before producing a clutch over at the death to help seal victory over India.

The game is also a notable milestone for Lanning, who is captaining her country for the 100th time in a T20I.

First-time finalists South Africa meanwhile boast a world-class pace attack of their own, spearheaded by Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail - who unleashed a barrage on England in the semi-final including a 128kph delivery - Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk.

"No doubt their pace attack is right up there with the best in the world," Lanning said on the eve of the match.

"They've got some world-class players and they showed the other day how effective they can be. It's their home conditions, they understand them really well and what works and what doesn't.

"We've played some really close games between each other over the years. We've come out on top, but we've been pushed a long way.

"We know them really well as they do us. We've played alongside some of their players, too, in various competitions, so there's nowhere to hide."

South Africa are playing in their first ever World Cup final but will have the support of a sold-out, vocal home crowd at Newlands.

For captain Sune Luus and her South African team, Sunday will be about harnessing the energy of that crowd as they attempt to pull off what would their first win over against Australia any format, while simultaneously making sure they do not become overawed by the occasion.

"That's a feeling you can't really put into words, it's something we never thought would happen in our country, people standing in queues to buy tickets for a women's cricket match," Luus said.

"I think that's just where we are as a country at the moment and that's where women's sport is growing to … it's something very, very special, and I'm hoping once this World Cup is finished and we play normal series and normal matches in South Africa, the crowd won't be any different, and the vibe and the positive energies will be the same.

"It's a big occasion and everybody was hyped up and excited … but I think for us it's just to stay as calm as possible, stay focused on what we do best and trust our skills and abilities and the result will take care of itself."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: beat New Zealand by 97 runs

Feb 14: beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Feb 16: beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Feb 18: beat South Africa by six wickets

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Australia beat India by five runs

Feb 24: South Africa beat England by six runs

Final

Feb 26: Australia v South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)