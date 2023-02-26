ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia batting first in T20 World Cup final

Skipper Meg Lanning had no hesitation in choosing to bat first when she won the toss for the T20 World Cup Final

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

26 February 2023, 11:41 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

