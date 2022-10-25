ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Agar in for Zampa as Finch opts to chase again

Ashton Agar returns to the Australian XI after Adam Zampa tests positive to COVID-19, as Aaron Finch wins the toss in a must-win clash

Louis Cameron at Perth Stadium

25 October 2022, 09:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo