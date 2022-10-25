Agar in for Zampa as Finch opts to chase again

Ashton Agar has earnt a recall for Australia's must-win T20 World Cup clash with Sri Lanka after Australia decided to play it safe with COVID-hit Adam Zampa.

Zampa's diagnosis left the tournament hosts with a tricky decision given his importance to the team, and the fact that his symptoms remain mild may have tempted them to play him.

International Cricket Council rules for this tournament do permit teams to field COVID-19 positive players in their XI, with George Dockrell featuring for Ireland two days ago in Hobart while infected.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

But captain Aaron Finch confirmed at the toss, which he won and elected to bowl first again, that Agar has been preferred.

Zampa has been left back at the team hotel in the only change to the XI that was hammered by New Zealand on Saturday.

That defeat has meant Australia might well be only one more slip-up away from their hopes of defending their T20 title being shot, with a clash against heavyweights England at the MCG shaping as a huge test.

While Zampa is one of the best short-form spinners in the world, Agar is hardly a significant downgrade in these conditions. The left-arm spinner has a strong record against Sri Lanka (economy rate of 5.16 in 12 games) and has proved difficult to get hold of in T20Is in Australia (economy 5.34).

It will mark Agar's first official game back from a side injury, though he did feature in a warm-up match against India last week.

Agar 'starting to feel really good', clear on Cup role

Spinners at Perth stadium generally concede fewer runs than pace bowlers (in T20s, spin's overall economy rate is 7.64 versus pace's 8.10) but are less of a wicket-taking threat (average of 29.57 versus 24.92).

Sri Lanka have also made just the solitary change, with fit-again opener Pathum Nissanka returning for Ashen Bandara.

Against the tournament hosts on a green and lively surface, the Asian Cup champions face their biggest challenge of the tournament so far.

They started the qualifying stage with a shock defeat to Namibia before beating UAE and Netherlands to make the Super 12s, before knocking over Ireland on Monday in Hobart.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

Oct 25: v Sri Lanka, Perth Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for the full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture