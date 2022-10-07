Smith returns for Marsh in second T20 against Windies

Steve Smith has earnt a recall for the second Dettol T20I against West Indies at the Gabba as the star batter looks to show why he deserves a spot in Australia's XI for the World Cup.

Aaron Finch has been listed to return to his regular opening spot after moving down the order earlier this week – though he told Fox Cricket at the toss to "wait and see" when asked where he would bat – as Cameron Green holds his position in the side.

Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss on a cool Brisbane evening and elected to bowl first.

QUICK SINGLE Why Smith hasn't given up on World Cup spot

The decision to manage Mitch Marsh by flying him straight to Perth yesterday to avoid the tight turnaround for Sunday's clash against England has opened up a middle-order berth for Smith.

He is listed to bat at first drop in Marsh’s absence.

The visitors will play two spinners with Yannic Cariah holding his spot and fellow Trinidadian Akeal Hosein coming into the side, while exciting left-arm quick Obed McCoy has replaced Sheldon Cottrell.

Dropped for the three-wicket first T20I win on the Gold Coast, Smith may well get an extended run at proving his worth with Australia carefully managing players ahead of the World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell will miss the Perth trip, while allrounders Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar are all managing a return to fitness.

But Stoinis' expected return and Tim David's emergence, not to mention the looming possibility of Green finding his way into the squad, all pose threats to Smith's T20 spot.

Finch, Wade show nerve in tense chase against Windies

These two teams could potentially meet at this venue again later this month.

Australia will play the runner-up from group two (in the Super 12 stage of the upcoming World Cup) on October 29.

The Windies are the favourites to top that group but could drop to second if they slip up against any of Ireland, Scotland or Zimbabwe.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by three wickets

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm

Buy #AUSvWI T20 tickets here