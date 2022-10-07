Australia v West Indies T20Is - Men

Smith returns for Marsh in second T20 against Windies

Left out of Wednesday's opener against the West Indies, Steve Smith returns to Australia's T20 XI as the home side bat first at the Gabba

Louis Cameron at the Gabba

7 October 2022, 06:40 PM AEST

