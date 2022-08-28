Australia v Zimbabwe ODIs - Men

Aussies to bowl first against Zimbabwe as summer begins

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss as an allrounder-heavy near full-strength side takes on Zimbabwe in the opening ODI of the 2022-23 summer in Townsville

Josh Schonafinger at Riverway Stadium, Townsville

28 August 2022, 09:33 AM AEST

@joshschon

