Aussies to bowl first against Zimbabwe as summer begins

Australia have opted to bowl first as the summer of cricket begins in Townsville against Zimbabwe.

Aaron Finch named his XI on the day before the game, with the Australians going for an "allrounder-heavy" side, similar to the structure that has served England so well over the last five years.

Mitchell Starc lines up for his 100th ODI and the left-arm quick is also closing in on becoming the fastest player ever to reach 200 wickets in the format, needing five more wickets in his next four matches to claim the record.

He will get first use of the white Kookaburra as Australia chose to sent Zimbabwe in under overcast skies at Riverway Stadium.

Zimbabwe have made two changes from their most recent ODI against India a week ago, bringing in Tadiwanashe Marumani for Takudzwanashe Kaitano, while Wessly Madhevere was a late change in place of Sean Williams at No.3, who has a bruised left elbow after copping a ball in the nets yesterday.

Gun quick Blessing Muzurbani doesn't return from the thigh injury that kept him out of the India series.

Australia, meanwhile, have made four changes in total from their most recent ODI (against Sri Lanka in June), with Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins and Matthew Kuhnemann making way for Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

Finch also confirmed a shake-up of Australia's ODI batting line-up with wicketkeeper Alex Carey elevated to No.4, Smith filling the No.3 position and Mitch Marsh sliding from three to six.

Finch said Labuschagne's omission was down to a new structure they want to test out that provides greater batting depth and more bowling options.

"The reasoning behind Marnus (missing out) is we're just going with an allrounder-heavy side," Finch told reporters on Saturday.

"Two quicks plus Zampa and Cameron Green as the fourth genuine bowler. And then using Marsh, Stoinis, Maxwell as our fifth bowler effectively.

"It's a way of lengthening our batting, and I think it's important we keep trying to juggle the structure of the team around a bit over the next little while.

"We don't want to get pigeonholed into playing in one particular structure of team."

Zimbabwe allrounder Sikandar Raza has been in the form of his life, hitting two centuries against Bangladesh and one against India in the last month.

Finch said there had been extra time spent on preparing to face Raza, who has scored 615 one-day international runs this calendar year, the fourth highest of players from Test playing nations.

"He's been in great nick, particularly in his last 15 games, he's got a few hundreds there," Finch said.

"He's probably the real strength of their middle order. He's been the really consistent one who's played really well and (then) throw in his off-spin as well.

"There's plenty of plans there. We feel like our pace and our spin group have all the resources available."

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe XI: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

Men's Dettol ODI Series v Zimbabwe

Sunday Aug 28: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am

Wednesday Aug 31: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am

Saturday Sep 3: Riverway Stadium, Townsville, 9:40am

Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Zimbabwe squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (c), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

