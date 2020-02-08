KFC BBL|09

Game on! Rain clears for Big Bash League Final

Tournament decider reduced to 12 overs per side as Sydney's wet weather clears at the SCG

Louis Cameron at the SCG

8 February 2020, 08:20 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

