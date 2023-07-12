Women's Ashes - ODIs

Litchfield to open as Australia bat first in ODI opener

Phoebe Litchfield returns to Australia's XI for the first ODI in Bristol as Alyssa Healy opts to bat with victory to see the visitors retain the Ashes

Laura Jolly at Bristol County Ground

12 July 2023, 09:28 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

