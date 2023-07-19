Five-strong pace attack made to wait as Australia bat first

Aussies put faith in allrounders, England promise all-out attack

England are hoping they can become the first team to insert their opponents and win a Test in Manchester after Pat Cummins called incorrectly to lose his fourth consecutive toss of the Ashes series.

"It'd be a nice time to be the first team to do that," England captain Ben Stokes said of breaking the bowl-first hoodoo, with Cummins joking "I'm not going to the casino" after again being on the wrong end of the toss.

It means Australia's five-pronged pace attack will have to wait to get their chance on an Old Trafford pitch that has been tipped to be as pacey as Headingley, where England brought the series ledger to 2-1 with a three-wicket win in the third Test.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood

"I would have had a bowl, but not a bad toss to lose," said Cummins.

West Indies twice inserted England during a 2020 Covid-bubble series, losing by big margins on both occasions, while no captain has bowled first in the Ashes in Manchester since Graham Gooch in 1993, a Test made famous for the 'Gatting Ball'.

The previous seven Tests where captains elected to bowl first at Old Trafford all finished in draws.

Both teams named their XIs in the lead-in to this match, with Australia recalling Cameron Green to play alongside Mitch Marsh in a move that has deepened their batting but left them without a specialist spinner.

After filling in for Nathan Lyon in Leeds, Todd Murphy has been dropped after bowling just 9.3 overs, while Josh Hazlewood has returned in place of Scott Boland.

"More than anything else, the game is played at quite a quick pace here. We feel like we've got plenty of bowling. Having two allrounders, plus Travis Head gives us plenty of options," said Cummins.

"Whatever you select there's always a bit of a risk. Losing Nathan Lyon makes it a bit different. We've just gone for a slightly different line-up than normal."

'Seeing the back of Warner early is always nice': Stokes

England have kept Moeen Ali at No.3, while Jimmy Anderson has come in to play at his home ground where an end is named after him, replacing Ollie Robinson who suffered back spasms in the third Test.

With the soon-to-be 41-year-old Anderson playing alongside 37-year-old Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali (36), Mark Wood, Chris Woakes (both 33), it is believed to be the oldest England Test attack ever assembled.

The Aussies have not gone into a Test without a specialist spinner since January 2012 when they picked four specialist seamers against India at the WACA Ground.

But their XI here more closely resembles the 2008 Gabba Test against New Zealand, which marked the last time Australia's wicketkeeper batted at No.8 in both innings, with Brad Haddin coming in below two allrounders in Shane Watson and Andrew Symonds.

2012 ➡️ 2023 Over a decade and 117 Tests between Australian line ups without a front-line spinner 😮#Ashes pic.twitter.com/3vd8rNLAAK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 18, 2023

Australia only need to draw the match to ensure the urn will remain in their possession and an unfavourable weather forecast, particularly towards the back-end of the Test, increases the chances of a stalemate.

Stokes has said his team may play even more aggressively given they need a win to set up a decider at The Oval next week, and Cummins insisted he too will not be conservative.

"We absolutely want to win this," said Cummins. "We're here to win the series. We retained it in 2019 but the goal here is to win it."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood