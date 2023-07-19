Men's Ashes 2023

Five-strong pace attack made to wait as Australia bat first

England are bowling first in the fourth Test with Ben Stokes seeking to become the first captain insert their opponents and win the match in 139 years of Test cricket at Old Trafford

Louis Cameron at Old Trafford

19 July 2023, 07:30 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

