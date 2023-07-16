Australia pick four spinners for must-win ODI, batting first

Australia confident of swinging Ashes momentum: Nitschke

Australia have picked four spinners for the second Ashes ODI in Southampton, adding Alana King to their line-up as they look to snap a three-game losing streak in the multi-format series.

Heather Knight won the toss and sent Australia in to bat first at The Rose Bowl, with the hosts naming an unchanged XI to the one that pulled off their highest successful ODI run chase four days ago.

England XI: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jessica Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt

The tourists have made one change to the XI that went down to England by two wickets in Bristol on Wednesday, as King joins fellow leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, left-armer Jess Jonassen and off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner in a four-pronged spin attack, while Darcie Brown has been omitted.

Australia's hopes of winning the points-based series outright rely on them wining both remaining ODIs – a scenario that is shared by both teams with the multi-format series locked at 6-6.

One win in either of the two remaining one-dayers will be enough for Australia to retain the trophy, but the tourists will be desperate to respond after suffering three consecutive defeats for the first time since 2017.

England meanwhile must win both games to regain the Ashes they surrendered on home soil in 2015.

King has not played since the sole Test of the series at Trent Bridge, but the visitors' spinners have proved more effective at containing England's batters across the four white-ball games so far, conceding less than six runs an over.

Australia coach Shelley Nitschke called for a big response on Saturday, saying improvements could be made across the board, as she called on Australia's batters to turn starts into big scores.

"We've probably just lost our polish a little bit, I think that real desire to get into contests," Nitschke said on Saturday.

'There's a lot of fight in our group': Jonassen

"There's a number of little things and not having someone or a couple of people just take the game by the scruff of the neck and really make it their own.

"There's a couple of things that we've pinpointed and trying to make sure we turn them around tomorrow.

"It'd be nice for someone to go big with the bat; we've been getting lots of starts, so there's a lot of good signs there, we just need to go on with it."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Multi-format series level at 6-6

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (8pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt