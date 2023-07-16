Women's Ashes - ODIs

Australia pick four spinners for must-win ODI, batting first

Leg-spinner Alana King recalled for Australia's crucial second ODI in Southampton, with speedster Darcie Brown omitted as England captain Heather Knight asked the visitors to bat first

Laura Jolly at The Rose Bowl

16 July 2023, 07:30 PM AEST

