Women's Ashes - ODIs

Unchanged Aussies bowl first in hunt for series victory

Australia have stuck with four spinners in Taunton as Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final match of the multi-format Ashes

Laura Jolly at the County Ground, Taunton

18 July 2023, 09:30 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

