Unchanged Aussies bowl first in hunt for series victory

England spinner Sarah Glenn will miss the third and final Ashes ODI in Taunton after having her appendix removed, with the hosts sent in to bat first by Australia captain Alyssa Healy.

Glenn picked up a wicket in each of the first two one-dayers but England will be without the leg-spinner as they look to level the multi-format series after she was diagnosed with appendicitis after Sunday's second ODI and subsequently had the organ removed.

Off-spinner Charlie Dean has come into England's XI in her place.

England XI: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Australia have named an unchanged XI and look set to stick to the spin-heavy approach that worked in their favour in Southampton, where Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Alana King and Jess Jonassen sent down a combined 35 overs.

Australia's nail-biting three-run win in the second ODI ensured no matter the result of today's game, Healy will lift the Ashes trophy this evening.

But England are out to play spoilsport and tie the series 8-8, and inflict Australia's first defeat in a bilateral ODI series since 2013.

"We have to rally around people, it is obviously quite a quick turnaround and there will be some emotion in that dressing room," England captain Heather Knight said.

"I think if we can end the series on a high, we can have huge pride in how we've played throughout the series.

"I don't think there's too much between the sides and for us, it's to try and prove that and win the ODI series at Taunton and try and level the series overall."

Australia meanwhile are determined to avoid a repeat of the drawn 2017 Ashes, where England fought back to win the last two games and level scores.

"A few of us have been involved in campaigns where we've retained the Ashes, but I think it's always nice to win the Ashes," Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry said.

"We've been chasing a complete performance from the group and that hasn't come yet ... we've played patches of really good cricket, and (on Sunday) the way that we fought the whole way through and wrestled back momentum at different stages is one of our better outings on this trip.

"But there's still a really great opportunity for us to play to our potential and so I think that's a great carrot (too)."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 8-6, have retained Ashes

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by three runs

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt