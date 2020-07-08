Broad out as England bat first in Test cricket's return

Fans in Australia can watch the England v West Indies Test series via a free live stream in the match centre on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Stuart Broad has missed selection in a home Test for the first time in eight years, as Test cricket makes a long-awaited resumption in Southampton.

England will bat first in the opening Test against the West Indies, with stand-in skipper Ben Stokes winning his first coin toss as English leader.

Stokes is filling in for regular captain Joe Root, who is missing the first Test due to the birth of his second child.

Root’s absence from the middle order means Joe Denly and Zak Crawley have both been named in England’s XI and are effectively battling each other for a spot when Root returns for the second match of the series.

But the major talking point around England’s side has been the make-up of the fast-bowling attack.

After a long absence of Test cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England had five fast bowlers to choose from in their 13-man squad for the first Test, with Jimmy Anderson and Chris Woakes joining Broad, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

Ultimately, selectors chose to unleash speedsters Archer and Wood in the same XI for the first time, alongside Anderson.

Archer had missed most of England’s most recent tour of South Africa due to an elbow injury, while Anderson is fit again after suffering a rib injury on that same tour.

Wood is coming off a career-best nine-wicket haul in the final Test against the Proteas.

Broad, who is closing in on 500 Test wickets, had been on a 51-game streak of consecutive Tests at home since he was rested for a rain-affected dead rubber in 2012.

He has been overlooked on away tours to the Windies and Sri Lanka in the past two years, but since the start of the 2009 northern summer, he's missed just three of England's 74 home Tests, rested on all three occasions.

The Windies have opted for four frontline quicks, led by skipper Jason Holder and supported by Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph, alongside off-spinning allrounder Roston Chase.

Their batting is below full-strength with both Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer skipping to tour due to health concerns.

Cricket fans in Australia can enjoy the resumption of Test cricket with every ball of the West Indies Test tour of England to be streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, following an exciting partnership between Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board.

All three Tests will be live streamed across Cricket Australia’s digital platforms, with fans in Australia able to watch by using their Cricket ID login - at no cost.

The #RaiseTheBat Test series - named in honour of the UK's key workers during the coronavirus response - will also be broadcast in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (c), Shane Dowrich (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel