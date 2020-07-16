England sent in after making four changes to XI

Fans in Australia can watch a free live stream of the second and third Tests on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app - including Apple TV

England have called on paceman Sam Curran as a last-minute replacement for the second Test in Manchester following Jofra Archer’s breach of COVID-19 biosecurity protocols.

Rain delayed the start of play at Old Trafford by 90 minutes, with West Indies to bowl first after captain Jason Holder called correctly at the toss.

The West Indies head in unchanged, needing only draw the second Test to retain the Wisden Trophy after winning the first Test by four wickets.

Archer had been due to join a recalled Stuart Broad – who replaced Jimmy Anderson – and Chris Woakes in England’s pace attack for the Old Trafford Test.

But just before 8am UK time, the England & Wales Cricket Board announced another re-jig would be required, with Archer unavailable and instead forced to self-isolate for the next five days.

He will need to return two negative COVID-19 tests before his isolation period will be lifted.

The nature of Archer's breach was initially unclear, but the ECB later confirmed the fast bowler returned to his flat in Hove en route from Southampton to Manchester.

Players undertook the journey in separate cars and were instructed not to stop en route anywhere other than pre-approved rest stops.

The ECB also announced Kashif Bhatti from Pakistan’s squad – who have already arrived in England ahead of next month’s Tests – had tested positive to COVID19 on arrival in the UK, but after self-isolating had since returned two negative tests and was clear to join his teammates.

Joe Root has returned to lead his team // Getty

Anderson and fellow bowler Mark Wood were 'rested' for the second Test at Old Trafford, while Denly was dropped following the return of captain Joe Root.

Curran and uncapped Ollie Robinson were added to the 13-player squad in their stead.

Root, who missed the series opener due to the birth of his second child, will return to his preferred spot of No.4 in the line-up, pushing Zak Crawley up to No.3.

Crawley, aged just 22, scored a career-best 76 in England's second innings in the first Test defeat, his second Test fifty in his first five matches.

While resting two fast bowlers after a single match following a lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic may seem unusual, England's packed schedule where they will play six Tests in seven weeks adds context.

Speaking on the eve of the Test, Root also revealed England were transitioning away from having their record-breaking new-ball pair of Broad aged 34, and Anderson, 37, playing together.

"With Stuart and Jimmy, trying to maximise their careers is really important to make sure they are playing for as long as possible," said Root.

"If that has to be slightly different to how it has been over the last few years, then we might have to think outside the box and not play them in every game or not play them together all the time.

"That is not to say it won't happen again. They are two world-class performers and we are very, very lucky to have them.

"I think to wish that away early or to push them to one side would be stupid, I really do.

"But I think we've got to deal with it well and be smart with it and we will find opportunities to play other guys, too."

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad

West Indies XI: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel