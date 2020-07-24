Archer, Anderson, Cornwall in for series decider

England have recalled Jofra Archer and Jimmy Anderson for the deciding match of their three-Test series against West Indies, who have a big inclusion of their own at Old Trafford.

Rahkeem Cornwall, the 198-centimetre, 140 kilogram off-spinner who made his Test debut last year, is back in the Windies side that is aiming to cause an upset and defeat England on their home turf.

Their captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing moisture in the Manchester surface.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joseph Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Zac Crawley and Sam Curran have made way for Archer and Anderson in a pace-heavy England XI, with Ben Stokes expected to play a lesser role with the ball after a marathon, match-winning all-round performance in the second Test which only concluded Monday.

Alzarri Joseph has been dropped for Cornwall, who gives captain Jason Holder a front-line spin bowling option for the first time in the series.

It is Archer's first game back after missing the second Test following his sanction for a bio-security breach.

The paceman was ruled out on the morning of the match after it was revealed he had breached England's strict bio-security protocols by travelling to his home between the first and second Tests.

He spent five days in isolation – allowed out of his hotel room only for solitary fitness sessions – but has rejoined the squad after twice testing negative for COVID-19.

The paceman admitted he struggled to find motivation in his Daily Mail column earlier this week and lashed out at the attention his transgression received.

But skipper Joe Root said England had no concerns over Archer.

"We have to understand he’s made a mistake, he’s been big enough to admit to that mistake, he’s taken his punishment, he’s apologised to the group – which is never an easy thing to do – and as far as I’m concerned he’s trained well and is ready to play," Root said on Test eve.

Stokes was this week lauded as having the potential to be the best allrounder England has ever had after scoring 176 and 78no and taking three wickets during an emphatic series-levelling victory for the hosts.

His performance saw him leap above Holder to become the game’s top-ranked Test allrounder in the ICC rankings, while he sits third in the batting charts behind Steve Smith and Virat Kohli.

It was revealed on Thursday that England and West Indies will compete for a new Richards-Botham Trophy next time they meet in Tests, with the new silverware replacing the current Wisden Trophy.

It honours legendary Windies batsman Sir Vivian Richards, and England great Sir Ian Botham.