Australia bat first as ODI series begins behind closed doors

CA chief explains decisions to ban fans, suspend women's tour

Australia will bat first in the opening Gillette ODI Series match against New Zealand with the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The match will be played behind closed doors, while Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been quarantined and tested for COVID-19 after reporting a mild sore throat last night at the team hotel.

QUICK SINGLE Kane Richardson quarantined after reporting illness

Richardson was unlikely to play, with Australia recalling Pat Cummins and Mitch Starc for the clash with the Black Caps to form an all NSW fast bowling attack with Josh Hazlewood.

Australia captain confirmed his side at the toss, which was filmed by Fox Cricket's Spidercam and without a presenter due to safety precautions.

Finch and skipper Kane Williamson shook hands after the toss - seemingly out of habit - and immediately realised their mistake and burst into laughter. After doing broadcast interviews with Spidercam, given a 2m exclusion zone for media personnel was being enforced, they opted for an elbow bump.

A handshake out of habit, and then a quick joke, between the skippers 🤝#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/QJcsA4Bv0X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 13, 2020

"It's an unusual feeling out here," Finch said at the toss.

"When you turn up to the game and no-one is around it's unusual. But for us to play a game of cricket is nice still."

Aaron Finch tossed, Kane Williamson called (incorrectly) // Cricket Network

New Zealand have made three changes from their last ODI against India, with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and pacemen Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult coming in for quicks Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Hamish Bennett.

QUICK SINGLE COVID-19 pandemic sends ODIs behind closed doors

Australia will be hoping to snap a five-game losing streak stretching back to the second ODI in India in January through to the 3-0 sweep in South Africa.

On the hosts’ side is New Zealand's poor ODI record in Australia. The Black Caps have never won an ODI series in Australia and have not recorded a one-day victory on these shores since 2009.

QUICK SINGLE Cummins, Starc to return but pressure on Aussie batters

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D'Arcy Short, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: March 13 at SCG. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo