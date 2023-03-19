Corked quad delays Warner return as Australia bowl first

Smith's stunner sends Pandya packing as India collapse

David Warner's international return has been put on hold with the Australian opener to miss the second ODI against India with a corked quad.

Mitch Marsh, who top scored in the first match of the series on Friday with 81, will again open with Travis Head in tonight's must-win clash for Australia in Visakhapatnam.

Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first with the tourists looking to square the series after a five-wicket loss in the series opener in Mumbai.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Warner was expected to return for today's match until suffering a corked quad, with the opener rested from Friday's opening ODI to give him extra time to recover from a hairline fracture to his left elbow.

QUICK SINGLE Fit again Warner in Australia's WTC final plans

The 36-year-old hasn't played since the second Border-Gavaskar Test last month after suffering knocks to the helmet and elbow off the bowling of Mohammad Siraj.

Glenn Maxwell, who made eight and bowled two overs in the series opener, will also miss the second ODI as he continues his stepped return from a broken left fibula.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey has recovered from illness to take his place in the starting XI, replacing Josh Inglis, while Nathan Ellis comes into the side for Maxwell to strengthen the bowling depth.

Rahul, Jadeja overcome Starc blitz for series-opening win

It means Australia take four frontline bowlers – Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa – into tonight's clash with allrounders Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and potentially Head to split the fifth bowler's overs.

Stoinis, who is listed to bat at No.7 tonight after coming in at eight and opening the bowling on Friday, urged his fellow batters to sum up conditions better after a collapse of 8-59 in the first ODI.

"We understand that if we're going to play eight batters, we still need to play a certain way up until the 35th over or whatever it might be, and then when the time comes we can assert some authority on that with our back-end power hitters," he said.

"We need to be a bit better with our techniques and figure out how we're going to play that."

QUICK SINGLE Rahul guides India home after Aussie batting collapse

Rohit Sharma's return is one of two changes for India, with Ishan Kishan making way for the skipper, while spin bowling allrounder Axar Patel has replaced Shardul Thakur.

The hosts will wrap up the three-match series with victory tonight in Visakhapatnam, while Australia will be hoping to keep the series alive heading into the third match in Chennai on Wednesday.

Qantas ODI Tour of India 2023

First ODI: India won by five wickets

Second ODI: Sunday March 19, Vizag (7pm AEDT)

Third ODI: Wednesday March 22, Chennai (7pm AEDT)

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkatt