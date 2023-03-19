India v Australia ODIs - Men

Corked quad delays Warner return as Australia bowl first

Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis have made way for Nathan Ellis and Alex Carey for the second ODI as Steve Smith won the toss and asked India to bat first

Jack Paynter

19 March 2023, 07:02 PM AEST

