ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

England duo out as India make big keeper call

Mark Wood and Dawid Malan have failed to prove their fitness in Adelaide as India give Rishabh Pant the nod over veteran Dinesh Karthik

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

10 November 2022, 06:49 PM AEST

