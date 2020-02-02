CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Aussies take no chances with injured Lanning

Australia's skipper to rest due to a back problem as her side look to respond to their shock loss to England on Saturday

Laura Jolly at Manuka Oval

2 February 2020, 01:17 PM AEST

