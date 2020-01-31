Stars axe international as key quicks return for Qualifier

Melbourne Stars have backed in swing king Daniel Worrall over eleventh-hour overseas recruit Dilbar Hussain for their KFC BBL Qualifier with Sydney Sixers.

Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell won the bat flip and elected to field first on a sweltering evening at the MCG, confirming Haris Rauf was back in their XI after returning from his maiden international campaign in Pakistan this week.

The Sixers, meanwhile, welcome back Sean Abbott, who has recovered from a side strain and helps off-set the loss of star allrounder Tom Curran to national duties.

Dilbar made his debut after countryman Rauf earnt a shock call-up to Pakistan's T20 team earlier this month but failed to have the same initial impact as his countryman.

The right-armer coughed up the second-worst figures in Stars history in conceding 56 runs from his four overs last Saturday night, though he did pick up a consolation wicket of AB de Villiers off the final ball of the innings.

Worrall missed the Stars’ most recent game against the Heat and hasn't played in nine days but is a proven new-ball threat while he is also a reliable death option.

The departures of Curran and the Stars’ Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to international commitments means both sides feature just the single overseas player, though the first versus second clash is one of the most star-studded BBL finals games ever staged.

The Sixers come into the final on a hot streak, winning their last three games having been boosted the returns of Test stars Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith and Josh Hazlewood.

The Stars, on the other hand, have lost their last three matches having been the regular season's standout team.

Under the revamped finals system, the team that loses Friday night's match gets a second chance (facing the winner of tomorrow's Adelaide Strikers-Sydney Thunder match at their home venue on Thursday) while the winner progresses straight to next Saturday's final.

Melbourne's unpredictable weather forecast shows a chance of rain following a day where the mercury reached 43 degrees Celsius.

Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb, Seb Gotch (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Steven Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood