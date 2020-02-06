KFC BBL|09

Stars shake-up batting order for must-win final

Melbourne Stars host Sydney Thunder for a chance to face Sydney Sixers in the BBL|09 Final on Saturday night

Martin Smith

6 February 2020, 07:00 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo