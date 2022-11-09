ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

NZ, Pakistan unchanged as Black Caps bat first at SCG

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opts to defend on an SCG surface void of any grass, in what's set to be an intriguing semi-final matchup

Louis Cameron

9 November 2022, 06:44 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

