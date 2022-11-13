ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

England bowl, both teams unchanged for MCG final

England captain Jos Buttler opted to bowl first with the possibility of Melbourne rain, as both teams named unchanged lineups for the T20 World Cup final

Louis Cameron at the MCG

13 November 2022, 06:40 PM AEST

