Scorchers win bat flip but Roy remains sidelined for Final

Injured batter Jason Roy admitted the Perth Scorchers were playing "mind games" ahead of the KFC BBL final with the star opener to miss the club's biggest match of the season with an ankle blow.

Ashton Turner won the bat flip and elected to bowl at the SCG, confirming Cameron Bancroft had held his spot after he hit an unbeaten anchoring half-century two nights ago in his first BBL10 game at the top of the order.

Brilliant Bancroft lifts Scorchers with unbeaten fifty

Roy missed the Scorchers' Qualifier final win over the Brisbane Heat on Thursday having hurt his right ankle at training at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

The Scorchers had suggested Roy would go for a fitness test on Saturday before the game, but Roy conceded he was never likely to play.

Asked how close he had been to playing on Fox Cricket, the Englishman said. "Not that close to be honest.

"There was a lot of mind games being played. I did a pretty decent job of it.

"I was just doing warm-up in one of our training sessions. I finished a run, went to turn around and rolled it. Don't really know (how it happened) –soft ground, sprinkler head – whatever it was, I went down like sack of potatoes."

The Sixers have named an unchanged XI from the one that defeated the Scorchers in their last start at Manuka Oval.

Last time they met: Vince, Philippe outclass Scorchers

There is rain forecast for Saturday evening but both teams were warming up in sunshine before the scheduled start time of 7.40pm AEDT.

Turner admitted on Saturday that the Scorchers had some weary bodies having played 16 games to get to the BBL10 decider, with the Final coming only 48 hours after their win over the Heat in Canberra.

"It's a quick turnround," said Voges. "The Sixers have had a full week off to think about it, we just jumped on a bus after the game (against Brisbane) and are ready to go."

Turner's decision to bowl first means they will immediately get a chance to show their new strategy to curb the influence of their bogey man, Josh Philippe.

QUICK SINGLE Perth seek way to flip the script on familiar foe

Philippe averages 61.50 in seven games against the Scorchers since leaving the club after playing a solitary game for them in BBL07 and has scored 82 (off 52 balls) and 45 (off 28) in their past two contests in recent weeks.

"It's pretty easy to sit back and say we should throw out all our plans to Josh in the last couple of games," Turner said. "They haven't worked that well for us, he's been playing beautifully.

"Josh Philippe has no doubt created some headaches for us in the past but we'll reflect on the times he played well against us and think about what we can do differently.

"I've got no doubt you might see some strategies that might be a little different to how we've bowled to Josh in the past … we're really confident in our bowlers, especially in big games."

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Sydney Thunder (3) by seven wickets

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) beat Brisbane Heat (4) by 49 runs (DLS)

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers. Sat Feb 6, SCG, 7.40pm AEDT