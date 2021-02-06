KFC BBL|10

Scorchers win bat flip but Roy remains sidelined for Final

Cameron Bancroft holds his place in the Perth Scorchers XI with England star Jason Roy unable to recover from an ankle injury while the Sydney Sixers come off a seven-day break

Louis Cameron

6 February 2021, 06:59 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

