Starc gets nod over Boland as Australia finalise XI

Australia’s big three fast bowlers have been reunited for the second Ashes Test as Mitchell Starc earned a recall to face England, but the trio will be forced to wait for their chance with the ball after the visitors were inserted on a cloudy morning at Lord’s.

Scott Boland has been omitted for Starc as England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first in overcast conditions that are expected to linger throughout the five days in north London.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins admitted he would have bowled first too had the coin landed in his favour.

Boland was targeted by England in the Aussies’ two-wicket win at Edgbaston, going at more than five runs an over while taking two wickets for the match, and has made way as part of Australia’s plan to rotate their pace battery throughout their UK tour.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Starc was also expensive when he played in the World Test Championship final at The Oval earlier this month but is a proven wicket taker and offers a point of difference as a left-armer.

The green-tinged pitch had to be briefly covered around an hour before play was set to get underway due to misty morning rain, but the skies cleared and the first ball was expected to be bowled at 11am local time (8pm AEST).

Overhead conditions are expected to be the major factor in assisting seamers during this Test, much like when an otherwise lifeless Edgbaston surface became borderline unplayable under heavy cloud cover during the series opener.

But this week's much grassier strip is expected to offer far more for bowlers for the duration of the match.

England had already confirmed their XI, with paceman Josh Tongue replacing Moeen Ali, who has a badly calloused finger, to give the hosts an all-seam attack.

Stokes admitted they had wanted to pick Mark Wood but the injury-plagued speedster was not confident he could see out the Test.

"We turned up here at Lord's and saw there was a lot of grass on the wicket, it's a bit green. Traditionally Lord's has offered more for the seamers," said captain Ben Stokes.

"With Mo's finger the way it was last week, it's actually recovered really well, but we just thought we'd get more out of our fourth bowler being Josh Tongue this week."

On the other hand, Australia's faith in Nathan Lyon, who is five victims away from 500 Test wickets, will see him become the first bowler to ever play 100 consecutive Tests in this match.

"It's a testament to not only how good Nath is in terms of longevity and fitness and form, but to be able to play 100 Tests means you're getting picked in all conditions," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said on Tuesday.

"He's just so valuable to our team that I couldn't imagine a side without Nath in there.

"I've seen they (England) have gone with four quicks, which is probably as we expected after seeing Moeen's injury last week, but I feel really lucky we've got Nath."

Should Australia win at Lord's, history suggests they will be overwhelming favourites to clinch the urn; no team has come back from 2-0 down to win an Ashes series since Don Bradman led his side to a storming triumph with three straight wins in the final three matches of the home campaign.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood