Men's Ashes 2023

Starc gets nod over Boland as Australia finalise XI

Under overcast London skies, Australia have dropped Scott Boland for the second Ashes Test, bringing in left-arm quick Mitchell Starc

Louis Cameron at Lord's

28 June 2023, 07:13 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

