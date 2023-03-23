Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Murphy gets the nod as WA bowl first in Shield final

Test off-spinner Todd Murphy has edged out veteran tweaker Jon Holland for a place in Victoria's XI, with the Vics to bat first in Perth

Andrew Ramsey at the WACA Ground

23 March 2023, 12:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo