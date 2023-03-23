Murphy gets the nod as WA bowl first in Shield final

Handscomb's Victoria out to end WA's domestic domination

Victoria have opted for rising Test star Todd Murphy ahead of veteran spinner Jon Holland in their bid to prise the Marsh Sheffield Shield from Western Australia starting today.

Western Australia will bowl first after winning this morning's coin toss which was conducted by former WA and Australia batter Shaun Marsh who announced his retirement from interstate cricket earlier this month.

Murphy is one of two changes to the Victoria team that scored a commanding seven-wicket win over the Shield holders and competition pacesetters at the WACA Ground last week, with skipper Peter Handscomb also returning from Test duties.

Opener Travis Dean makes way for Handscomb, having endured a lean season after being named joint Shield player of the year (with South Australia's Henry Hunt) last summer.

Dean has averaged just 16.85 in Shield levels and also appeared to hurt his left shoulder when attempting an outfield catch at training yesterday, and has been replaced at the top of the order by left-hander Ashley Chandrasinghe who coincidentally hit the catch that caused the damage.

As expected, WA have also made multiple changes with a trio of fast bowlers – Test squad member Lance Morris, Matt Kelly and left-armer Joel Paris – replacing injured duo David Moody (finger) and Charlie Stobo (quadriceps) while seamer Cameron Gannon was omitted.

Holland, 35, has been overlooked despite his wealth of experience at the WACA where he sent down a marathon 40 overs in the second innings of last year's final as WA batted out a draw which ensured they claimed the Shield on first innings bonus point.

But Murphy, 22, blazed to prominence during the recent Qantas Tour of India where he collected 14 wickets at 25.21 including former skipper Virat Kohli four times in as many Tests and Handscomb believes the fact Murphy has not previously bowled at Shield level in Perth is incidental.

"Todd Murphy hadn't played a game in India either, and he still got picked and did well there," Handscomb said yesterday.

"We're not fussed about whether guys have played here or not."

Both captains expect the WACA pitch to produce a result in the five-day final though believe it will be a little less bowler-friendly than the strip used in last week's match where 33 wickets fell in barely three days of play with Victoria's Scott Boland (8-98) dominating.

"It looks a little bit nicer than what it has in the whole season, to bat on at least," WA skipper Sam Whiteman noted on match eve.

"The plan is to make it pretty similar to last year's Shield final, so a bit more of an even contest between bat and ball and back our bowlers to take 20 wickets."

In last year's final, WA secured their first Shield triumph since 1998-99 by pocketing more bonus points (1.67 to Victoria's 1.44) during the first 100 overs of the respective teams' first innings as per the change to the final's playing conditions introduced for the 2018-19 season.

Teams receive 0.01 of a bonus point for every run scored over 200 during the first 100 overs of their first innings (for example, a score of 350 after 100 overs would net 1.5 bonus points), and 0.1 of a bonus point for every wicket a team takes during the first 100 overs of their opponent's first innings (i.e. 10 wickets before 100 first-innings overs elapses nets 1 point).

Whiteman said yesterday that while last week's loss to Victoria was something of a reality check for the team that bossed the competition for much of the summer, it had also proved instructive for the reigning champions.

"It's tough to win Shield cricket," Whiteman said yesterday when asked what WA had gleaned from last week's result.

"We knew that going into that game, we had that opportunity to rest a few guys and we took that.

"Certainly not ideal losing a game and playing them back-to-back, but we've looked at a bigger body of evidence and we've won four out of five Shield games at home (this season).

'We're really confident playing at home and it's a different slate this week, so we start again."

With WA having won consecutive Marsh One Day Cup titles and Perth Scorchers securing back-to-back titles in the KFC BBL, Handscomb agreed Victoria were motivated to prevent the Shield also remaining in the west for another year.

"Someone's got to, so we may as well try," he said of breaking WA's stranglehold in competition silverware.

"That's a little bit of an extra incentive, they've been an incredible side and the depth in their squad is incredible.

"So whatever they're doing over here, they're doing it well but it would be nice to be able to take one away from them."

Western Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe (wk), Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris

Victoria XI: Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb (c), Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), Fergus O'Neill, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Mitchell Perry

The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, as well as live streamed free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.