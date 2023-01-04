Renshaw, Agar in for Aussies while Hazlewood returns

Smith struck as captains ponder SCG pitch

A pair of one-time wonderkids will begin their second chapters as Test cricketers with Ashton Agar and Matthew Renshaw winning recalls for the NRMA Insurance series finale against South Africa in Sydney.

Captain Pat Cummins won his fifth toss in a row on a dry SCG surface that has seen both sides make multiple changes from Melbourne last week, with both including two spinners.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klassen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Simon Harmer

Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc have been sidelined due to finger injuries, while Scott Boland has been omitted as Josh Hazlewood returns from a side strain in a two-man pace attack alongside Cummins.

The absence of allrounder Green, labelled "irreplaceable" by Cummins after he fractured his right index finger, forced Australia to choose between a top-order batter or an extra bowler.

Ultimately conditions dictated the addition of Renshaw to bolster the batting while Agar's inclusion meant Boland was an unfortunate out having taken 28 wickets at 12 in his first six Tests.

The Proteas, down 0-2 in the series after their innings defeat at the MCG, have dropped fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, while Theunis de Bruyn has flown home for the birth of his first child.

Spinner Simon Harmer and batter Heinrich Klassen, also the team's back-up wicketkeeper, come in to the Test XI for their first matches on tour.

Agar made a famous entrance aged 19 when he struck 98 on Test debut in the 2013 Ashes but played the last of his four Tests in 2017 in Chittagong. His recall marks his first Test played on home soil.

Renshaw was similarly thrown into the fire at a young age (20) in 2016-17 following a home series defeat to South Africa, with the left-hander stroking a century at the SCG during that debut summer.

But by the end of that 2017 Bangladesh tour, he too fell out of favour (earning a brief recall for the final Test of the 2018 South Africa tour when three players were sent home) before surging back into contention following a successful stint in the middle-order for Queensland.

Despite playing just six first-class games over the last two years, Agar has remained on the Test radar through his white-ball exploits and would likely have played in Sri Lanka earlier this year as a counterpoint to Nathan Lyon before suffering a side injury.

There is an expectation the pitch will break up quickly and offer more turn as the match wears on in conditions that may resemble a spinning SCG pitch of yesteryear.

"It's not quite what we've seen in the past few years," curator Adam Lewis said of the pitch. "A few of the players have told me it looks like a wicket from about 10 years ago, which gave me a bit of confidence."

The third pitch away from the Bill O'Reilly Stand has been prepared the first time in a Test since Shane Warne's farewell match in January, 2007 – the strip which sits two to the left of the usual Test pitch No.5.

"When we were doing our investigation, we worked out Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Justin Langer had their final Test on pitch No.3," Lewis said.

"So in our planning we had that in the back of our mind.

"We tried bringing grass in on pitch No.5 as best we could, but with the amount of play we've had through the whole season, it just couldn't get there in time.

"Knowing that Shane Warne and the guys played their last Test on No.3, it just felt right so we put our energy into it.

"Shane was really good not just for players, he was always good for curators. He always stood up for us and knew we wore our heart on our sleeves."

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Second Test: Australia won by an innings and 182 runs

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

