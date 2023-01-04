Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Renshaw, Agar in for Aussies while Hazlewood returns

Australia has made three changes to their XI for the Pink Test with the SCG expected to favour turn, with the home side to bat first as Pat Cummins won the toss again

Louis Cameron at the SCG

4 January 2023, 10:21 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

