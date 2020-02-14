Dean retires hurt after painful low blow

Dean retires hurt after painful groin blow

Travis Dean was forced to retire hurt in Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield game after copping a sickening blow to the groin from NSW paceman Trent Copeland at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Dean had moved to 11 when he struck by former Test quick Copeland, who nipped the new Dukes ball into the right-hander's midriff.

The blow sent Dean to his knees, where he remained for several minutes while the Victorian medical team did what they could to ease the pain.

Down but retired not out // AAP

But after an extended break in play, Dean was unable to continue batting and walked off the field gingerly as he retired not out.

Fortunately for both the batter and the team, Dean returned to the middle at the loss of the fifth wicket.

Victoria had earlier lost his opening partner Marcus Harris (lbw to Harry Conway for seven), but were effectively two wickets down when captain Peter Handscomb came to the crease to replace Dean.