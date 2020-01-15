KFC BBL|09

Head urges all teams to tap into AB's genius

AB de Villiers' foray into the Big Bash can benefit more than just his Heat teammates, rival Travis Head believes

Andrew Ramsey

15 January 2020, 09:26 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo