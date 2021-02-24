Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Head dares to dream of Ashes after Test axing

Dropped during the India Test series but recalled for the now cancelled tour of South Africa, Travis Head can't help but cast his thoughts forward to next summer's Ashes series

Andrew Ramsey

24 February 2021, 05:39 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

