Men's Ashes 2023

Aussies' Head start for tackling Ashes 'Bazball'

In their dynamic and in-form number five, the visitors possess a player every bit as capable of turning a game on its head as England's ultra-aggressive batters

Andrew Ramsey in London

12 June 2023, 11:19 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo