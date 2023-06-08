ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Head's signature innings to match 'love' of England

Australia's middle-order dynamo unfurled a breathtaking hundred on day one of the World Test Championship Final, befitting his fondness for English summers while also belying his prior record in the country

Louis Cameron at The Oval, London

8 June 2023, 06:51 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo