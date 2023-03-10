Five revive: Head eyeing middle-order return in UK

'Looks a very good wicket still': Head says Aussies going big

The Travis Head Test opener experiment will not be seen again for some time according to the man himself, who is hopeful of a return to No.5 for Australia's upcoming campaign in England.

David Warner's early departure from the tour of India has allowed Head to take on the new ball after the South Australian was initially a shock omission for the series opener due to his perceived shortcomings against spin.

But he showed promising signs of improvement on turning surfaces in Indore and Delhi with scores of 43, 9 and 49no, the final knock coming after he and Marnus Labuschagne weathered immense pressure in an initially nervy run chase.

Head failed to take advantage of KS Bharat fluffing a simple catch off an edge on day one in Ahmedabad, playing a series of dazzling strokes to race to 32 before skewing Ravichandran Ashwin to mid-on.

Head drives hard on day one in Ahmedabad // Getty

While he will take on the new ball again in the upcoming ODIs against India starting next week, the left-hander knows his time at the top is not a long-term prospect in Tests.

"I think I've only got one more innings to do it," Head told cricket.com.au before play on Friday.

"I've done it one-day cricket, I'll do it in the next three one-dayers while we're here.

"Having done that in the past, it doesn't faze me – it's just a long day when you throw it away early in the first morning."

Head has dominated bowlers in Australian conditions at No.5 over the past two home summers and selectors will hope a return to the middle order can allow him to do the same in the UK.

Australia will play in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in early June, against either India or Sri Lanka, before five Ashes Tests against England.

A question mark over Warner's return means Australia could be looking for an opening partner for Usman Khawaja in those matches.

While coach Andrew McDonald has suggested Head could open again on the subcontinent, this India campaign is the last of three Asian tours in the space of 12 months and Australia are not set to return for some time.

"Opening the batting in Asia is a position he will enjoy over time," McDonald said after the Indore Test. "He looks at home at the top of the order, those types of players when they walk out there at 0-0 get to dictate the course of the game … but I see him as an incredible middle-order player as well. He can shift the momentum of the game in the middle order and I don't think we want to take that away from this team.

"I think he can get on the back of others’ work at the top of the order in different conditions."

Head said his discussions with selectors suggested he would likely move back down to five after this tour.

"From what I've read … and from what Ron (McDonald) has told me, is that they're pretty keen for me to get back in the middle order," said the 29-year-old.

"I've only done it once for Worcester(shire, in UK county cricket) before that. I think that would suggest that it's not probably a thing going forward.

"I've said I'd bat wherever I could for Australia. But if I had the opportunity (to choose) I'd bat at five."