Head commits to BBL amid Aussie Test duty

Head swings momentum with stunning Ashes ton

Travis Head has become the first multi-format Australian star to re-sign for this summer's Big Bash League with the left-hander committing to the Adelaide Strikers for another two seasons.

Head was one of nine centrally contracted players without a BBL deal alongside the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood and is the first to put pen to paper for KFC BBL|12.

Despite difficult tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier this year, the 28-year-old has become a mainstay at No.5 in home conditions for Australia's Test side, meaning he is likely to miss the start of the Big Bash season with Australia hosting Test series against West Indies and South Africa in December-January.

But due to the Proteas withdrawal from a three-match ODI series in mid-January, Head, who has played six of Australia's past eight 50-over matches, looks set to be available for the Strikers final six regular season fixtures after the Sydney Test from January 4-8.

Head will be absent from Australia ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Townsville and Cairns later this month with his partner Jess Davies due to give birth to the couple's first child.

Travis Head and fiancee Jess Davies // Instagram

With Marnus Labuschagne also signing for Brisbane Heat today and an announcement on Warner signing with Sydney Thunder appearing imminent, Head's re-signing leaves Smith, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Cameron Green the remaining centrally contracted players without deals for BBL|12.

Cummins and Starc have previously indicated they again intend to skip the Big Bash to prioritise their fitness amid a jam-packed international schedule where Australia will play on as many as 70 days across all three formats between August 28 and the end of March 2023, which includes a four-Test tour to India beginning in February.

Head said he loved representing Adelaide and South Australia at all levels and was thrilled to have another couple of years locked away with the Strikers.

"Playing cricket at Adelaide Oval is one of the great joys of this game and I look forward to seeing what we can do this season," he said.

"We have a really strong squad and so I'll just be trying to play my role within that and doing all I can to contribute with both bat and ball."

The Redbacks skipper only managed three games for the Strikers last season due to international commitments but has a rich 10-year history with the club after making his debut in BBL|02.

His 1,360 runs from 53 matches ranks him fourth on the club's all-time run-scorers list and his 101no – the Strikers' maiden Big Bash century – against the Sydney Sixers on New Year's Eve is widely regarded as one of the competition's greatest performances.

Head was appointed the Strikers' youngest captain in 2017 and memorably steered the club to its inaugural Big Bash title in BBL|07 during his first summer as skipper.

Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie said Head had been a strong leader within South Australian cricket for a very long period of time, which had translated onto the international stage in recent years.

"An elite cricketer and someone who leads by example, Travis brings so much to our side and I know he will be giving his all to light up Adelaide Oval this summer," Gillespie said.

Travis Head salutes his second ODI ton in Lahore in March // Getty

The Strikers bowed out at the penultimate hurdle in last season's finals, with Head scoring just three as they lost a final-ball thriller to the Sixers at the SCG.

The club holds pick No.5 in the BBL|12 overseas player draft on August 28 and have previously indicated they will do "everything in their power" to retain superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rashid will play only part of the BBL season, however, having also committed to playing in South Africa's new T20 league.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|12 squad (so far): Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald

