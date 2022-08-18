KFC BBL|12

Head commits to BBL amid Aussie Test duty

Test middle-order batter Travis Head the first centrally contracted player to sign on for a BBL club this summer, recommitting to Adelaide for another two seasons

Jack Paynter

18 August 2022, 07:39 AM AEST

