Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Home-town century soothes Perth pain for Head

Out for 99 in the first Test, there was no better way to 'get the monkey off the back' for South Australia native Travis Head than a century on home turf

Louis Cameron at Adelaide Oval

9 December 2022, 08:46 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

