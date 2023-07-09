Men's Ashes 2023

Heavy-handed Head sheds facial hair, short-ball rust

England's tactics to target Australia's blazing No.5 with the short ball allowed Travis Head to blaze Australia into a stronger position in testing conditions on day three

Louis Cameron at Headingley

9 July 2023, 07:24 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

