Fortunes turn as Travis heads back to The Oval

Travis Head returns to The Oval this week carrying clear, if not altogether pleasant, memories of his previous visit to south London as part of an Australia Test outfit four years ago.

That was when, just days after celebrating Australia's victory at Old Trafford that ensured the Ashes were retained, Head was told he had lost his place in the starting XI with selectors opting for the extra bowling power of allrounder Mitchell Marsh for the 2019 series finale against England.

One of the enduring images of that game – which England ultimately won by 135 runs to ensure the series was tied 2-2 – was Head engaged in animated conversation with then coach Justin Langer as the pair walked laps of the famous ground on match eve.

Four years hence, the flamboyant left-hander is preparing for his maiden Test appearance at The Oval though not in an Ashes contest, but rather against India in the final of the ICC's biennial World Test Championship starting Wednesday.

In much the same way as he disdainfully dispatches loose deliveries to the boundary rope or beyond, Head does not dwell on selection's vicissitudes which is probably a good thing given he's now been dumped from (and recalled to) Australia's Test line-up three times since his debut in 2018.

But rather like the decision to omit him from the team for the first Test against India at Nagpur earlier this year, just two months after he posted a career-high Test score of 175 against West Indies on his home turf in Adelaide, it was a call that quite clearly rankled.

"I thought I played well," Head said this week of his 2019 Ashes campaign, which he finished as Australia's fourth-highest runs scorer despite playing just four of the five Tests.

"The average (27.28) probably doesn't look like that but I got a hundred against the Lions (England second XI) in a warm-up game and a hundred in the tour game at Worcester, I felt the runs in the first Test at Edgbaston (51) were important and then I got a good not out at Lord's.

"Leeds was tough for everyone except Ben Stokes, and my role at Manchester was different because I took the game on a bit more.

"I only missed out a couple of times, which happens in the game, so I felt like it was a tough call.

"But it is what it is, whether you agree with it or not."

Given he was seen as dispensable when Australia last played a Test match in England, it's a measure of Head's evolution as a batter he's now viewed as integral to their WTC Final hopes, and as the player most likely to match England's 'Bazball' approach come the subsequent Ashes.

Head bats during Australia's centre wicket practice at Beckenham last week // ICC via Getty

The latter qualification has been bestowed in the wake of the most recent Ashes contest in Australia during the 2021-22 summer when Head thrashed a memorable century in a session on day one of the opening Test at the Gabba and was ultimately adjudged player of the series.

Since that breakthrough innings in December 2021, only six Test batters (with 500 runs or more) have scored at a rate above 70 per 100 balls faced and four of those – Harry Brook (99.03), Ben Duckett (97.18), Ollie Pope (74.04) and Jonny Bairstow (73.94) – play for England.

The other two are India's currently sidelined gloveman Rishabh Pant (90.81) and Head, whose 1208 runs at average 52.52 have come at a rate of 80.69.

The next-most fluent Australia batter to have scored 500 or more Test runs across that 18-month stretch is Head's South Australia teammate Alex Carey whose strike rate has been 59.86, so Head's ability to counter-attack against England's all-out aggression looms as pivotal.

It's also hardly a surprise the 29-year-old is an unabashed fan of the 'Bazball' tactics England have deployed under their new coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Stokes.

"I like it," Head said of England's approach.

"I think the way they're going about it is exciting.

"It's new and it's fresh, and they're coming up with a style that's true to them and true to 'Baz' (McCullum) and Stokes."

But as much as Head's hundred at the Gabba set the tone for Australia's emphatic 4-0 Ashes triumph, the innings that bookended that breakthrough summer – his 101 in far more challenging conditions against the pink ball at Hobart – showed he doesn't always keep his foot flat to the floor.

Head admits the raw statistics of that innings at Blundstone Arena, where he was the only player on either team to reach 50 and then pushed on to a century from 113 balls faced, might indicate he was at his freewheeling best.

However, in his own assessment that was a knock characterised by considerable restraint and provided compelling evidence the habitual strokemaker can curb his natural aggression when circumstances demand.

Breakthrough Moment: Head's Gabba ton heralds arrival

"The runs-to-balls ratio doesn't look like it, but I think in that Tassie Test match I did rein it in," he told cricket.com.au this week.

"Marnus (Labuschagne) laughed it off that game saying that it was slogging and we were going a million miles an hour, so I joke with him and say 'you were, but I was very calm and kept the ball really close and actually played really, really nice cricket shots'.

"If I'm 180 off 80, or 80 off 80, it can look exactly the same for me.

"If I'm in good positions and making good movement, and the ball goes to the boundary and I'm scoring runs, then so be it.

"But I felt like I probably played better in that scenario and in those conditions than I did in Brisbane.

"The game was set up for me in Brisbane, and I was able to take advantage of that and play a bit more aggressively.

"But I felt like at three for not many (3-12 in Hobart) and with balls swinging around corners, I had to work hard for my runs and that was a nice innings."

Head swings momentum with stunning Ashes ton

If Head learned anything from his previous Test visit to England, other than the bitter taste of rejection, it was the inevitability of ball dominating bat when pitch and overhead conditions conspire.

At those times, such as day one at Headingley four years ago when Australia struggled to reach 179 under leaden skies and biting cold, the aesthetics of batting are jettisoned, and the advantage seized by the team that's best able to 'score ugly'.

It was a concept widely discussed by Australia during the 2019 series so overwhelmingly dominated by bowlers that Steve Smith (110.57), Stokes (55.13) and Labuschagne (50.43) were the only batters to average above 40.

"In 2019 we talked about 300 being the score we needed to get to for our bowlers to be able to bowl them out," Head said.

"We'd say 'how can we get there? We just scrap our bums off to scrounge every run we can'.

"It may be the same here this series, it may end up being guys scrapping for runs and averages might not look pretty.

"I think over here, you've just got to respect there will be moments when the bowler gets on top and you might not be able to score, or vice versa.

"In other words, if the if the game presents runs, you grab them and if it doesn't then you just have to find a way to get through."

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner