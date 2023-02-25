Head to take attack-first mentality into opener rebirth

Following what Travis Head admits were "robust" discussions with selectors after being blindsided by his first Test snub, the left-hander is eager to maintain his new-found aggression in his reassignment to the top of the order.

Head shapes as a crucial part of Australia's faltering batting line-up for their final two Tests in India as a replacement opener for David Warner, who has departed the tour due to a fractured elbow.

His renewed importance to the side comes despite being dropped for the series opener in Nagpur because selectors believed Peter Handscomb and Matthew Renshaw were better options in the middle-order in turning conditions.

It was then his part-time off-spin bowling that saw him preferred over Renshaw for the ensuing Test in Delhi.

In Australia, Head had averaged 73.50 batting at No.5 since his recall at the start of the 2021-22 Ashes. But in seven innings on the subcontinent last year, he averaged 15.13 and failed to score more than 26.

The 29-year-old said he did not see his axing coming.

"It was as simple as that, I didn't get an opportunity," Head told reporters in Delhi on Saturday, the final day the Australian squad is in the Indian capital before flying out for next week's third Test in Indore.

"It was something that I didn't expect coming here, sometimes that happens.

"The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors and I have a really strong relationship with them.

"I think that's what made the conversations (go) the way they went, because there's respect that goes both ways and we were able to voice our opinions.

"And I woke up the next morning and I'm still on tour playing for Australia, I still get to do what I love to do … I still feel like I'm in a great space. It's just one week that didn't go my way."

Back in the side to bat at five in the first innings in Delhi, Head then got his chance against the new ball when Warner was ruled out mid-Test due to a concussion.

The South Australian was caught behind off the pace of Mohammad Shami in the first innings, but then had India on the hop late on day two with a blazing run-a-ball cameo to singlehandedly tip the balance of the match back in Australia's favour.

He was out for 43 off 46 balls in the first over the following morning, coming before a match-turning Australian collapse, but India captain Rohit Sharma later admitted Head's aggression had forced the hosts into a rethink of their spin-bowling strategy.

Head has not been told whether he will open for the rest of the series, but it seems certain selectors will stick with him to open with Usman Khawaja after his success in their low-scoring defeat in Delhi.

A return back down the order for the Ashes would then seem likely, though Head insists he will bat anywhere.

"I didn't come here expecting to be opening the batting last innings, but, whether it's opening the batting, coming in at five, I've got to find a way to do both of them if needed for the team," said Head, who had only ever previously opened in first-class cricket in the UK's County Championship before last week.

"I'll put my head down, stick my butt out and try and do the best I can for the team."

Head, who has drawn inspiration from England's 'Baz-ball' approach to Test cricket, wishes he had taken a more belligerent approach on Australia's tours of Sri Lanka and Pakistan last year.

"There was a definite shift change in the way I've played in the last period, in Test cricket especially and I felt … I didn't take that approach on past tours in Sri Lanka and Pakistan and was excited about the opportunity to bring that more aggressive approach (before getting dropped)," said Head.

"But I also know at the same time there's a balancing and I felt like the way I played the other day was a step forward in that direction.

"I would have loved to have done it in previous series if I'd gotten the chance to do it, but that's development, that's understanding, that’s watching other players, learning on the go with not much experience on the subcontinent."

Head insists his refined approach to batting is completely based on attack, suggesting a more positive outlook has helped shore up his defence as well.

"Sri Lanka especially, when it was more spin friendly than Pakistan, I found myself sitting on the crease a little bit and probably looking more to defend and then waiting to attack," he said.

"Instead here, where I've come with the approach of 'I want to attack first and defend second'.

"I think when I do that in my game naturally, I've looked to attack, my feet move better, I'm in better positions and I defend the ball better.

"In times of trying to find runs or feeling out of form, sometimes you've got a defensive mindset, sometimes it's easy to go the other way. It's a balancing act in your whole career.

"I've ebbed and flowed – one (approach) is ultra-aggressive, the next one is defensive, it's game situation, it's everything.

"But my general mindset has been more aggressive over the last 12-18 months and I think that's put me in better stead with the way I've moved my feet and defended."