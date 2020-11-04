No Head rest in pursuit of perfection

It's intrinsic to Travis Head's restless quest for self-improvement that he will spend the coming days between Marsh Sheffield Shield fixtures searching for solutions to shortcomings he perceives in his game.

At face value, that would seem a fairly minor assignment.

With 418 runs at an average of 83.60 – including scores of 150-plus in consecutive games – Head is the leading Shield runs scorer after three rounds and is assured (barring injury) of resuming his role as vice-captain of Australia's Test team in next month's Vodafone Series against India.

But the unaffected 26-year-old is rarely comfortable talking-up his considerable achievements, and in the wake of another game-saving knock as captain of the West End Redbacks he highlighted a couple of areas he sees as ripe for remedial work.

The first is the fact his two most recent triumphs – 171 not out against Tasmania last month, and a hard-fought 151 against Victoria earlier this week – came in second innings as South Australia struggled to avoid defeat, rather than in the first of each match to set up a potential win.

Head-strong Travis leads from the front with gritty 151

The other was the mode of his dismissal on Monday when, having endured for almost 400 minutes in pursuit of a draw, he wearily bunted a catch to short-leg from the wily left-arm spin of ex-Test tweaker, Jon Holland.

His departure, midway through the final day, left SA 5-264 and needing a further 100 runs to make Victoria bat a second time as well as more than 50 overs to negotiate if they were to secure a draw.

"I was extremely disappointed with the way I got out, it was a very soft out," Head reflected at game's end.

"I felt like I was batting quite well, and disappointed to have to lean on the bowlers at the end and not do the job as a batter."

It's not an atypical assessment from the left-hander who critiques himself harshly even though he boasts a superior average after 17 Tests (41.96) to former Australia captains Ricky Ponting (38.04), Michael Clarke (40.16) and Steve Smith (36.40) at the same stage of their careers.

But he did allow himself some fulfilment from the manner in which he defied Tasmania's seam attack led by Test-capped pair Jackson Bird and Peter Siddle (and marshalled by current Australia skipper Tim Paine), and then Holland's sustained pressure in tandem with Victoria spearhead Scott Boland.

In twice facing more than 250 deliveries to post scores in excess of 150, he became the first player to do so in consecutive Shield games since Western Australia's Michael Klinger in 2014-15, with both those efforts coming against SA the season after Klinger was culled from the Redbacks squad.

It's a feat not achieved by a SA batter since ex-Test opener (and former national selection chair) Andrew Hilditch scored 230 off 354 balls in the final game of 1983-84 against Victoria, and began the next summer with 184 off 347 against New South Wales.

Head's day four vigil helps Redbacks secure draw

Head's capacity to survive and prosper against quicks who routinely targeted his upper-body in the belief he is vulnerable to the short-ball, as well as Holland's high-quality spin into the left-hander on a fourth-day pitch holds him in good stead for India's bowling plans.

Not that he won't be spending much of the ensuing month-and-a-half before the first Test at Adelaide Oval working on flaws he felt were exposed in his Shield outings so far this season.

"I guess the last two weeks, to go about my process consistently ball by ball, has been really pleasing," Head said.

"The test now is to come out next week (against Queensland) and do the same thing over again.

"I've been able to get some results over the last couple of weeks, but for me it's about continually getting better, learning from the things I did wrong and the things I want to improve."

Head is aware of external criticism regarding his conversion rate once he gets a start – his nine Test scores of 50 or more have yielded just two centuries, while in Shield cricket the disparity is even more stark with 60 of his 141 innings producing scores from 25-99 in addition to his 10 tons.

But over the past four years, on the 23 occasions he's reached 50 in Shield games he's kicked on to post seven centuries including six scores of 130 or more.

"I know there was a lot of chat about conversion," Head said.

"But over the last three or four years, once I've got myself in I've been able to make some big scores.

"It's about process for me.

"If I put myself in that position, more often than not my day will come and I'll get a big score and it's pleasing to come back out (after his innings against Tasmania) and back that up.

"I'd love first-innings runs because that's where you set the game up … but I know in the back of my mind if I start that process over again and go ball-by-ball and go through the things I'm doing really well, then I can do it in the second innings."

The element of the past two Shield games from which Head derives unabashed pride is the Redbacks' ability to stave off defeat despite facing hefty first-innings deficits and the pressure that comes with batting for survival.

He was full of praise for 23-year-old opener Henry Hunt (who batted almost 11 hours) and teenage allrounder Liam Scott (almost five hours) who stood resolute across both second-innings' efforts to support their skipper and earn a couple of valuable points for their team.

Of equal importance to Head was the message those fighting draws sent.

Despite finishing bottom in each of the three previous Shield seasons, the Redbacks have shown they will not merely roll over and Head believes that is a vital step towards regaining "respect" from the rest of the competition.

While conceding SA's past two first-innings efforts of 195 and 200 have been sub-par, he takes solace from his batters remaining defiant for more than 125 overs in their second dig in consecutive matches.

The last time the Redbacks achieved that level of longevity at the crease to salvage draws in the same summer was 20 years ago when they hung on for 134 overs against WA in Adelaide and then another 176.3 overs against Queensland at the Gabba a month later.

Never in SA's 128-year Shield history had they managed it in consecutive matches.

"For two weeks now, we've been able to fight and be difficult to beat which I thought we showed in batting 160 overs (against Victoria) and 130 overs (against Tasmania) to save a game," Head said.

"We haven't done that as a team for a very long time, so to do it twice in 10 days is a good thing to gain respect in the competition.

"But there's obviously a lot of work to be done around our first innings, so there's disappointment and pride in the same weeks."