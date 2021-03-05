Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

The technical tweak behind Head's recent run glut

Having followed up his Test axing with a century in both the Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup, Travis Head has shown further evidence of an ability to learn quickly

Andrew Ramsey

5 March 2021, 02:22 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo