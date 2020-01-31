Head served untimely reminder of Khawaja's finals form

Travis Head admits he wasn't keenly studying Sydney Thunder on Thursday night, as he sat on his couch at home in Adelaide and channel-hopped between the KFC Big Bash League Eliminator and the men's semi-final at the Australian Open tennis.

But one item caught his eye, as he lingered on the television coverage from Blundstone Arena where the Thunder ultimately eliminated Hobart Hurricanes to set up a Knockout Final with Head's Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval tomorrow evening.

That attention-grabbing moment was statistical confirmation of the influence that Thunder opener Usman Khawaja wields in BBL play-off matches.

And by dint of his 54 from 34 balls against Hobart last night, that record has grown even more imposing.

Khawaja has now scored 228 runs at the extraordinary average of 114 from his three innings in finals matches for the Thunder, at an even more stunning rate of 171 per 100 deliveries faced.

The only player to boast a higher average in sudden-death BBL finals (as all play-off matches were prior to this season) is former Brisbane Heat heavy-hitter Luke Pomersbach (149 from two innings) while the only players to have topped Khawaja's aggregate have played at least twice as many finals matches.

But it wasn't only the raw data of Khawaja's major-round dominance that led Head to momentarily lift his trigger finger from the TV remote control and linger on the cricket coverage.

Those numbers only served to confirm his own recollection from four years earlier when Khawaja single-handedly destroyed the Strikers' title hopes by clubbing an unbeaten 104 from 59 deliveries in the semi-final win that preceded the Thunder's BBL|05 triumph.

Head was one of the six bowlers employed by Adelaide that evening to try and quell the left-hander, who followed that imperious innings with a match-winning 70 from 40 balls in the Thunder's grand final win over Melbourne Stars three days later.

It's little wonder that, having seen the sort of touch his former Test teammate was finding at Blundstone Arena, Head was then keen to flick back to the tennis where Novak Djokovic was undertaking a similarly clinical demolition of Roger Federer.

"He's done it to us in a final before," Head said today when asked about the danger that Khawaja poses to the Strikers strong bowling attack on Saturday night.

"So he's very important.

"They showed his stats in finals (on television) last night, and they're exceptional.

"That's what you want from world-class players, and he's one of them.

"You want them to step up in big games, and he's done that consistently over a period of time.

"And he's done it here (at Adelaide Oval), so we have to make sure we're on top.

"He looked like he found a bit of form last night, and went out a bit more relaxed and calm.

"He's playing well, and that top-order is so important for us to break through and get into."

It's not only in the 20-over format that Khawaja has shown a fondness for high-pressure fixtures, and the Adelaide Oval.

In his three Test appearances at the venue he has averaged 42.33, while in the same number of Sheffield Shield matches at Adelaide he averages 76.80 with two centuries and a personal best of 214 from his five innings for New South Wales and Queensland.

The Strikers, who finished the regular season in third position and narrowly missed a top-two placing that would have netted them a double-chance in the finals, today named an unchanged 13-man squad for the Knockout.

That group includes a surfeit of seamers – Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Billy Stanlake, Wes Agar and Harry Conway – but their hopes of progressing to next Thursday's Challenger Final are expected to hang heavily on the performance of their star leg spinner, Rashid Khan.

Head is expecting the Thunder's top four batters, including his long-time South Australia teammate Callum Ferguson, will look to attack Rashid by employing sweep shots which proved highly effective when the teams last met on New Year's Eve in Adelaide.

That match brought a narrow win for the Sydney outfit, albeit after a late batting flurry from Rashid (40 from 18 balls), and was underpinned by scores of 63 from Khawaja and 73 from Ferguson with the latter finding great success by sweeping the Afghanistan spinner.

"I think a lot of them will sweep," Head said of the Thunder's likely plans against Rashid.

"(Opener Alex) Hales has got those big levers and he gets that big stride in, Alex Ross is the same and Ferg.

"Over the years, guys have adapted to Rash and we've seen Hobart play really well in the last two games against him.

"But he's world class and hasn't had too many bad games for us over the years, and he's always working on different things.

"He'll be prepared for that game plan, a lot of guys take that route so I'm sure he'll be fine."

But England import Hales, who top-scored for the Thunder last night with 60 from 37 balls, indicated that the sweep shot was not the sole ploy his team would look to implement to limit Rashid's influence.

“He's one of the best T20 bowlers in the world," Hales said of Rashid after the Thunder's 57-run win in Hobart.

“But the good thing about our batters is we've got players who are all good at different shots.

“We've got good sweepers, people who hit down the ground. I think everyone is going to have their own individual plans (for Rashid).

“He's a world-class bowler and they've got a decent bowling attack all around, so it's not just him we need to be wary of.

“Hopefully we can take our momentum from tonight into that.”

Adelaide Strikers squad: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Michael Neser, Liam O’Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells

Sydney Thunder squad: Callum Ferguson (c), Liam Bowe, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Tremain