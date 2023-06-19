Women's Ashes - Test

Aussies prep for batter-friendly Trent Bridge pitch

Jess Jonassen racked up 173no and took three wickets leading Australia A against England and is expecting similar conditions for this week's one-off Test to open the multi-format series

Laura Jolly in Nottingham

19 June 2023, 04:05 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo