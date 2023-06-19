Aussies prep for batter-friendly Trent Bridge pitch

Jess Jonassen does not expect much assistance for the bowlers when the sole Test of the women's Ashes begins at Trent Bridge on Thursday, following Australia's early taste of English conditions on this tour.

Both Australia and England's three-day warm-up games, against each other's 'A' teams in Leicester ad Derby respectively, were played on relatively benign surfaces, with all four sides forced to toil for their breakthroughs after the opening day.

Australia arrived in Nottingham on Sunday but will not take their first look at the Trent Bridge wicket until Tuesday.

Jonassen, who left her Ashes teammates in Leicester and instead skippered Australia A against England in Derby, proved immovable her team's second innings on Sunday, scoring an unbeaten 173 against a full-strength attack.

She also collected three wickets with her left-arm spin during an innings that was tough going for the 'A' attack as England's stars filled their boots in a mammoth total of 650.

"In Leicester and in Derby the wickets were really dry, a bit slow, there wasn't much turn it was just inconsistency and bounce," Jonassen said following her arrival in Nottingham on Sunday.

"It's been a little bit different to the last few times I've been over here, where there's been a little bit more grass on the wickets and they've been a little bit more bowling friendly.

"It'll be interesting to see what the wickets are like when we have our first training session at Trent Bridge but I'm not really expecting them to be too much different from what we've got (so far) ... if the men's Ashes and all that is anything to go by, they might be a bit batting friendly.

"From all reports it's generally a pretty good wicket – and when people say that, it's generally a good batting wicket.

"Similar to the conditions we've been up against so far, dry hard wickets, and really hard outfields as well.

"But that's all right, I like a good challenge."

Trent Bridge itself is unfamiliar territory for the Australians, although some squad members have had a taste of the venue via The Hundred.

The Aussie women have never played a red-ball match at the ground, with their only appearance a sole ODI in 1976.

The only women's Test at the venue was between England and West Indies in 1979 and the last time it hosted a women's international was during the 2009 T20 World Cup.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what it's like, it's such an iconic venue," Jonassen said.

"It'll be nice from a personal point of view to be able to go to another Test venue over here and tick another one off the list."

Jonassen has returned to the Australian squad with plenty of intel on England's Test squad.

It is a similar group to the last Ashes Test played at Manuka in January 2022, but has two unfamiliar faces in the uncapped duo of allrounder Danielle Gibson and seamer Lauren Filer.

England's Danielle Gibson, left, and Lauren Filer are in the mix for a Test debut // ECB/Getty

"(There were) a few different plans that Heather Knight implemented at different times that some of our batters might come up against," Jonassen said.

"I think our squad's well and truly equipped to handle anything that they throw at us."

Jonassen's epic innings in Derby was her second century in as many red-ball warm-ups after she produced the same result in the Australia v Australia A practice match in Brisbane earlier this month.

The Queenslander already has a Test match 99 to her name, scored in Canterbury in 2015, and although this knock came in a warm-up match, she was nonetheless pleased to have reached triple figures against the English this time around.

"I came in at a pretty tricky situation, we were 2-7 and the main focus was to try and save the game we wanted England to be out there for that whole last day and make sure that we came away with the draw," Jonassen said.

Jess Jonassen, left, captained the Australia A side // ECB/Getty

"There were a few tricky times here and there, a few sledges but a lot of good fun, a lot of banter and I was really proud of some of the youngsters' efforts as well.

"It was a perfect opportunity for me to be able to spend some more time in the middle and to bowl some more overs as well.

"And with the failure in the first innings (scoring one), I was really keen to stamp my authority and I knew from that practice game back home that I was in a pretty good place with my red-ball batting.

"I think it's my highest ever score in any format of cricket, so I'm pretty pumped about that."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)