No worries as training washed out, England cull Test squad

Tahlia McGrath says Australia are unfazed despite rain ruining what would have been their first hit out at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, with the Aussie vice-captain confident her team are fully prepared for the sole Test of the multi-format Ashes.

Heavy rain throughout the morning in Nottingham restricted Australia to the indoor nets, although the tourists did sneak a peek at the Trent Bridge wicket when the skies cleared after midday, finally allowing the covers to be removed.

The wet weather scuppered what would have been Australia's main session ahead of day one on Thursday, given the fast bowlers typically keep their loads light on the eve of a match.

But the Aussies will have a second look at the Nottingham venue on Wednesday afternoon, when the forecast is clear.

"It's not ideal, (but) it's exciting, we loved rocking up to this ground, it's a beautiful ground and everyone was just taking it in when we first got here," McGrath told reporters on Tuesday.

"But in terms of our prep, it doesn't really faze us – we've had a really good training block leading in, we had a really good hit out in the three-day game and these two days (in Nottingham) are just about fine tuning and freshening up ready for a big five days.

"So I'm not too concerned about the rain as long as it stays away for the five days.

"It doesn't hamper our preparation too much but it'll be nice to get out on the ground and then hit on Trent Bridge (on Wednesday)."

Australia have yet to settle on their Test XI, with coach Shelley Nitschke telling The Scoop podcast that a call would likely be made on Wednesday afternoon, or even as late as Thursday morning.

England, meanwhile, have offered some hints at their Test XI, culling their squad from 15 to 13 on Tuesday morning.

Batting prodigy Alice Capsey will have to wait longer for her Test bow; the 18-year-old has been released alongside pace-bowling allrounder Alice Davidson-Richards to join England A in Loughborough ahead of Wednesday's first T20 against Australia A.

The uncapped trio of allrounder Danielle Gibson, fast bowler Lauren Filer and batter Danni Wyatt all remain in the running for the final XI.

The weather on Tuesday afternoon was kinder to the hosts, with the skies clearing and the ground drying out enough for Heather Knight's squad to put in a full outdoor session.

Allrounder Danielle Gibson, left, and seamer Lauren Filer are in line for a Test debut // Getty

"Being the old bird that I am now it's nice to have some young faces around and Dani Gibson is in the form of her life at the minute," England seamer Kate Cross told reporters in Nottingham on Tuesday.

"She's had a great domestic start to the season and that's warranted her getting picked in the squad.

"Lauren Filer, she's all arms and legs actually, she's like Bambi when she bowls but she's brings a lot pace to the squad, she can come in and bowl those hard overs where we need something to happen."