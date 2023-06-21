Women's Ashes - Test

No worries as training washed out, England cull Test squad

Australia were confined to the indoor nets by the British weather delaying their chance for a first hit out at Trent Bridge as they leave it late to decide on the make-up of their Test XI

Laura Jolly in Nottingham

21 June 2023, 07:56 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

