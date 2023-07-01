Men's Ashes 2023
Unplayable Pod: Khawaja leads charge after England collapse
The England middle and lower order fell over on the third morning and Usman Khawaja was in the runs again
cricket.com.au
1 July 2023, 05:03 AM AEST
Australia's lead has swelled to 221 runs at Lord's but it was the meek surrender from England's middle and lower order that raised eyebrows on day three.
Ollie Pope's injury, Mitchell Starc's super spell, Ange Postecoglou, Todd Murphy, celebrappealing and plenty more gets a mention.
Join Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron to get the complete review on day three of the second Ashes Test.
